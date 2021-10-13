adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 90.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. adidas has a 52 week low of $147.88 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

