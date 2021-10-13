Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

ADMS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.30. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 60,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 130,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

