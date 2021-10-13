ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

ACVA stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,875 shares of company stock valued at $8,466,708 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 397.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after buying an additional 1,449,357 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACV Auctions (ACVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.