ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.83.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

