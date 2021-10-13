Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

