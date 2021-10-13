Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AWP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 2,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,508. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103,632 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

