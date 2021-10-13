A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Down 4.1%

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.22 and last traded at $66.22. 1,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 117,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $735.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 103.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 284,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 175,261.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $11,466,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

