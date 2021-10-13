$925.03 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post $925.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.10 million to $930.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $807.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $89,133,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,763,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,355.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,514.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,388.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.