904 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 161.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after buying an additional 3,161,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after buying an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after buying an additional 628,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,181 shares of company stock valued at $23,716,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $254.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of -296.15 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.