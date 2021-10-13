$9.49 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $9.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $39.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.80 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $877,945. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 353,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,664. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.04 million, a P/E ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.77. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

