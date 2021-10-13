8PAY 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $176,999.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $480,615.84 and $176,999.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00062505 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.84 or 0.00122632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00076729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,242.64 or 1.00191177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.94 or 0.06195637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

