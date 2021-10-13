89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “89bio Inc. is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. 89bio Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco. “

Get 89bio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETNB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

ETNB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 73,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a current ratio of 23.82. The stock has a market cap of $379.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.20. 89bio has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 236,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 229,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 89bio (ETNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.