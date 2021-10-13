$810.67 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $810.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $794.30 million to $821.90 million. II-VI reported sales of $728.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lowered II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $55.08 on Friday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $43.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares in the company, valued at $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,700 shares of company stock worth $1,234,779 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in II-VI during the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

