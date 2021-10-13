8,052 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.83.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.