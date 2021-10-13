$8.80 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $8.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.48 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $21.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $42.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.95 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,928 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZYME traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 290,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $59.03.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

