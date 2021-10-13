$781.59 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $781.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $777.40 million to $787.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $551.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $836,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN traded down $6.96 on Wednesday, hitting $115.82. 504,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $123.73. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.