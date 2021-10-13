7,252 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.07. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTCT. UBS Group lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In related news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.