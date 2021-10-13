714 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.74. 14,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day moving average of $160.62. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

