706 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after purchasing an additional 602,145 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $295.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $214.14 and a 12 month high of $317.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.45 and its 200 day moving average is $297.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

