60,000 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. 37.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other fuboTV news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

FUBO opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

