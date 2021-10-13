$60.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report sales of $60.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.69 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $51.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $237.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.64 million to $238.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $283.40 million, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $288.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SUMO has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $78,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. 579,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,742. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -13.72.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

