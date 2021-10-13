500,036 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $30,752,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Voya Financial by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,171,000.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

VOYA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.83. 31,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,267. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

