500,000 Shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Bought by Murchinson Ltd.

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. Natural Order Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.8% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Order Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,467,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Order Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,216. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

