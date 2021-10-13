50,000 Shares in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Purchased by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Velocity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,194,000.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Shares of VELO stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO).

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.