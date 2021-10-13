$50.93 Million in Sales Expected for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce $50.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.20 million. Grid Dynamics posted sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year sales of $189.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $190.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $233.38 million, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $236.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,563. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 435,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.58 and a beta of 0.83.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

