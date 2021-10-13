4,992 Shares in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPeng by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV opened at $37.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPEV. Bank of America raised their price target on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. raised their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.