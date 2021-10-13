46,000 Shares in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $190,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth $215,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

