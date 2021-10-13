40,986 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after buying an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,105,000 after buying an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.14 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

