3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TGOPF opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Get 3i Group alerts:

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.