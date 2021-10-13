343 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Acquired by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,592,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,021,712,000 after purchasing an additional 907,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,699,508,000 after acquiring an additional 545,690 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 557,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,647,000 after acquiring an additional 468,422 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after acquiring an additional 403,181 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.25.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.56. 761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $304.18 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

