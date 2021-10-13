$30.98 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post sales of $30.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.95 million and the highest is $31.50 million. CEVA reported sales of $24.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $118.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.50 million to $120.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $134.82 million, with estimates ranging from $131.60 million to $139.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.71 million, a P/E ratio of -280.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CEVA by 2,906.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 85.9% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.