26,900 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

