2,096 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Bought by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.68. 57,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,513. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $82.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

