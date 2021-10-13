$205.12 Million in Sales Expected for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report sales of $205.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.90 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $205.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NTCT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.83. 219,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 46,942 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,679,000 after acquiring an additional 183,338 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

