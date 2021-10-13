1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.82

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.82 and traded as high as $24.15. 1st Constitution Bancorp shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 995 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $244.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

