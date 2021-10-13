1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 0.4%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)’s share price was down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 20,351 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 4,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

