19,955 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after purchasing an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.13. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $245.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

