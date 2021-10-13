$187.76 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $187.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.44 million and the highest is $199.53 million. Endava reported sales of $122.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $751.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.63 million to $848.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $917.90 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAVA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of DAVA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,774. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21. Endava has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

