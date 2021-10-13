180,573 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 890,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,606,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,603,000 after acquiring an additional 859,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,663,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,604,000 after acquiring an additional 549,858 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,397,943 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.