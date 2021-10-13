180 Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 48.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 36.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 2,628.3% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $45.88 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SCCO. Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

