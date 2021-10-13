180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

