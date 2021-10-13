180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,108,000 after acquiring an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

