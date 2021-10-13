180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.15.

