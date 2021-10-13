180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

NYSE KBH opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. KB Home has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.