180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,390 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. HSBC set a $19.76 price target on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

