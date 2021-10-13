180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 114 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in FedEx by 736.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 10,279 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $2,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.71 and its 200 day moving average is $280.68. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

