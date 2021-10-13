175,000 Shares in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 2.55% of Alpha Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,136,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $972,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,855,000.

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

