$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report sales of $150.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.32 million to $150.68 million. Stratasys reported sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

SSYS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,973. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

