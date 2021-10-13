140 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $238.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.12.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

