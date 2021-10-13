$130.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post sales of $130.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.02 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $126.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $527.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.20 million to $530.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $508.52 million, with estimates ranging from $501.44 million to $515.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

